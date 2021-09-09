No. 24 Tar Heels look to regroup against Georgia State

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 24 North Carolina will look to regroup from an opening-week loss when it hosts Georgia State on Saturday. The Tar Heels fell 14 spots in the AP Top 25 after losing at Virginia Tech. UNC had trouble replacing the production lost with two running backs now in the NFL. The Panthers lost their opener to Army. A key matchup will be how well Georgia State’s run defense performs against UNC running back Ty Chandler. The Tennessee graduate transfer didn’t get much work against the Hokies. UNC could also use another strong game from receiver Josh Downs.