Steelers’ new-look offense bracing for ‘growing pains’

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says there will be growing pains early in the season for his team’s new-look offense. The Steelers will have four rookies in the lineup against Buffalo, including running back Najee Harris and center Kendrick Green. Roethlisberger says it “may not be pretty” early on and that the unit has to make sure to keep its composure. The Steelers face a stiff test against the defending AFC East champion Bills. Buffalo dropped Pittsburgh 26-15 in their previous meeting last December.