Final England-India test off after outbreak in Indian camp

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The fifth and final test of the cricket series between England and India has been canceled barely two hours before play was due to start following a coronavirus outbreak in the India camp. The England and Wales Cricket Board says India is “regrettably unable to field a team” due to fears of more cases inside the group. India’s entire touring party was forced to isolate in its Manchester hotel on Thursday after assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar was the latest person to test positive for the virus. India coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and main physio Nitin Patel had already tested positive. India was leading the series 2-1.