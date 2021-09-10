Klopp, Nagelsmann decry FIFA’s plans for biennial World Cups

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes FIFA is seeking biennial World Cups because “it’s all about money.” Klopp is a respected figure in FIFA. Just three weeks ago Klopp was being honored by FIFA when he received the men’s coach of the year award from Arsene Wenger. The former Arsenal manager is now FIFA’s chief of global football development. In that role Wenger is advancing plans to double the frequency of World Cups that so concern Klopp. Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann believes the proposed changes would affect “the overload on players and there’s a devaluation of the World Cup.”