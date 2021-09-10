Soccer legend Pelé remains in intensive care after surgery

AP National Sports

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian soccer great Pelé remains in intensive care as he recovers from surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon. Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was recovering “in a satisfactory manner,” though still in intensive care. The hospital said on Monday that Pelé was expected to be moved to a regular room on Tuesday. The hospital also said Pelé is “awake, actively talking and keeping his vital signs in normality.”