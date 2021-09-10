Urías earns MLB-leading 17th win, Dodgers beat Padres 3-0

AP National Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías pitched seven shutout innings for his major league-leading 17th victory, Max Muncy slugged a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 to snap a two-game skid. Urías scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked one to remain unbeaten in his last 13 starts, going 8-0 in that stretch. The left-hander hasn’t lost since June 21 at San Diego. The Dodgers moved within 2 1/2 games of NL West-leading San Francisco. Fernando Tatis Jr. was 2 for 4 with two strikeouts for the Padres, who dropped their third in a row.