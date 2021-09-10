Washington WR Curtis Samuel to IR, out at least 3 games

AP National Sports

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Coach Ron Rivera says Washington is putting wide receiver Curtis Samuel on short-term injured reserve. That means Samuel will miss at least the first three games of the season. He has been dealing with a lingering groin injury for months and missed all of training camp. Rivera insists surgery is not an option and says the team wanted to give Samuel time to ramp up after the 30-year-old wideout also spent time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list in August. Samuel practiced Monday for the first time since the groin injury started bothering him. He tried to practice Wednesday but was held out of team drills.