Anderson, Army hold off Western Kentucky 38-35

AP National Sports

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Anderson rushed for a career-high 119 yards and passed for a touchdown and Army survived a Western Kentucky rally to take a 38-35 victory. Trailing by as many as 21, WKU closed the gap to seven on Bailey Zappe’s 14-yard pass to Jerreth Sterns with five minutes remaining. But Army added a field goal for the cushion it needed after the Hilltoppers scored a last-minute touchdown. Grad transfer Zappe, the nation’s leading passer last year at Houston Baptist, threw for 435 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Jerreth Sterns made nine catches for a career-high 171 yards and two scores.