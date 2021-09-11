Clifford leads No. 11 Penn State over Ball State 44-13

AP National Sports

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and No. 11 Penn State beat Ball State 44-13. Running back Noah Cain and wife receiver Jahan Dotson each scored, and linebacker Jesse Luketa returned an interception for a TD. Jordan Stout also kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions. Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt completed 25 of 39 passes for 176 yards and Carson Steele scored on a 5-yard run.