Earle, Abilene Christian beat D-III Louisiana College 62-7

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Stone Earle threw a career-high six touchdown passes, including two to Kobe Clark, and Abilene Christian beat Division III Louisiana College 62-7 on Saturday night.Earle was 18-of-19 passing for 233 yards and Clark finished with four receptions for 65 yards. Darius Lewis had 131 yards receiving and a score and Anthony Smith had 10 carries for 64 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run that made it 34-0 early in the second quarter.