Grosel comes on to help BC complete 45-28 win over UMass

AP National Sports

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Dennis Grosel replaced injured starter Phil Jurkovec in the first half and passed for 199 yards, ran for a touchdown and passed for another and Boston College beat UMass 45-28. Pat Garwo ran for 160 yards on 15 carries for the Eagles, who won their 11th straight against UMass. Grosel completed 11 of 14 passes after taking over for Jurkovec who was taken to the locker room late in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. Brady Olson completed 14 of 29 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns for the Minutemen.