Herdman, William & Mary slam door on Lafayette

AP National Sports

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Gage Herdman’s pick-6 late in the third quarter helped turn momentum and William & Mary beat Lafayette 24-3. Trailing 3-0, the Leopards went on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that took more than seven minutes. At the Tribe’s 23-yard line, Lafayette quarterback Rent Montie threw a pass that bounced off the outstretched hand of Julius Young and into the arms of Herdman who returned it 78 yards untouched for a 10-0 lead third quarter lead. Quinn Osborne’s pick-6 of Montie with 2:19 left closed the scoring.