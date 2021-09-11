Howell figures in 5 TDs, No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State

AP National Sports

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as No. 24 North Carolina shook off the disappointment of a loss in its opener with a 59-17 win over Georgia State. Howell completed 21 of 29 passes for 352 yards without an interception. He ran for scores of 22 and 62 yards. North Carolina’s defense held Georgia State to 90 passing yards. The Panthers have yielded 102 points in their first two games.