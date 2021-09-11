La Tech outscores SE Louisiana 45-42 behind Garner

AP National Sports

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Austin Kendall threw for a touchdowns and rushed for another, Greg Garner scored three times and Louisiana Tech edged Southeastern Louisiana 45-42. Garner had back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs 10-point leads in the shootout. The first came when Kendall threw a backwards pass to wide receiver Kyle Maxwell, who threw the ball into the end zone, where Garner hauled it in while being hit. Garner got his second rushing touchdown after the second of Cole Kelley’s three TD passes. Kelley was 44 of 59 for 453 yards with two interceptions and scored twice on the ground.