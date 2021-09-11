Lukaku marks Chelsea homecoming with 2 goals in 3-0 win

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku enjoyed quote the homecoming at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku marked the first home match of his second spell at Chelsea with two goals in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the English Premier League. They were the Belgium striker’s first goals at Chelsea’s stadium having failed to score there in his first stint at the London club from 2011-14 or in visits to Stamford Bridge while playing for Everton or Manchester United. It’s hard to imagine there will not be lots more for Lukaku, who has three goals in three games this season after scoring on his second debut against Arsenal. Mateo Kovacic scored the other goal.