On 9/11, US Open runner-up says New York gave her strength

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Leylah Fernandez had been listening to New Yorkers, and now she wanted them to hear her. They had wildly supported her across two memorable weeks of tennis, a time she had called “magical.” And when it was over, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Fernandez needed them to know that New York’s strength had made her stronger. So when it appeared her interview on the court was complete after her 6-4, 6-3 loss to Emma Raducanu on Saturday in the U.S. Open women’s final, Fernandez took the microphone back for another comment, telling the fans she wanted to be resilient like the city.