Pappas fires 5 TDs as Morehead State beats The Point

AP National Sports

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw for 286 yards and fired a career-best five touchdown passes as Morehead State walloped NAIA member The Point 62-9 in front of a Family Weekend crowd of 6,607. BJ Byrd caught nine passes for 102 yards with touchdowns of 20 and 11 yards as Morehead State took a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The lead grew to 59-0 by late in the third. The Point scored all nine points in the final 5:27 on a 27-yard Logan Flesher field goal and Peyton Allen’s 15-yard pass to Sensir Carnes.