Rengifo homers with 3 RBIs to lead Angels over Astros 4-2

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Rengifo homered with three RBIs to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros Saturday night. David Fletcher and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive singles to start the game before Fletcher scored on a one-out double by Jared Walsh. The Angels made it 2-0 when Ohtani scored on a groundout by Rengifo. Jo Adell opened the third with a single and Rengifo pushed the lead to 4-0 with his one-out homer to right field off Luis Garcia (10-7).