Schmid, Jefferson help Sam Houston beat SE Missouri 52-14

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw three touchdown passes, Ramon Jefferson ran for two scores and Sam Houston beat SE Missouri 52-14. Schmid was 16-of-28 passing for 243 yards with one interception and Jefferson finished with 11 carries for 153 yards, including a 70-yard TD that gave the Bearkats the lead for good with 3:25 left in the first half. A 49-yard pick-6 by Jaylen Thomas about two minutes later made it 28-14 going into halftime. CJ Ogbonna completed 13 of 27 passes for 168 yards with an interception and a 43-yard TD pass to Aaron Alston for the Redhawks (0-2).