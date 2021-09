AP National Sports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw four touchdown passes, all to Garris Schwarting, who also threw one, and Charleston Southern beat the The Citadel 38-21 in the Buccaneers’ season opener. The Buccaneers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never trailed. Schwarting finished with 151 yards receiving on six catches and Chambers threw for 287 yards. Jaylan Adams threw for 167 yards for Charleston Southern.