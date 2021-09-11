Thorne passes for 4 TDs, Michigan State rolls Youngstown St

AP National Sports

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw for four touchdowns, including two long strikes to Jayden Reed, and ran for another score as Michigan State rolled to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State. Thorne connected with Reed on Michigan State’s first play from scrimmage, the second straight game in which the Spartans scored from 75-yards out on its opening play. Reed caught four passes for 181 yards, while Jordon Simmons rushed for 140 yards on 19 carries for the Spartans (2-0), who led 35-7 at halftime. Demeatric Crenshaw rushed for 69 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown for the Penguins (1-1).