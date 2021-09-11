Tottenham loses perfect record in EPL in 3-0 loss at Palace

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has become the final team to lose its perfect record in the Premier League by losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace after new signing Odsonne Edouard scored twice to add to a penalty by Wilfried Zaha. Spurs won their opening three games of the season under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo but were without a slew of first-choice players at Selhurst Park and were outplayed. Tottenham had already been reduced to 10 men following the sending-off of center back Japhet Tanganga when Zaha converted a penalty in the 76th. Edouard made it 2-0 moments after coming on as a substitute and added a third goal in stoppage time.