Tulane rebounds with 69-20 defeat of Morgan State

AP National Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Justin Ibieta passed for 166 yards with two touchdowns, ran for another and led Tulane to a 69-20 win. The Green Wave rebounded from opening week’s 40-35 near-upset of then-No. 2-ranked Oklahoma by piling up 584 yards of total offense, forcing five turnovers and nine Morgan State punts. Morgan State scored just before the half on a Neil Boudreau 13-yard pass to Wesley Wolfolk. Boudreau and Wolfolk teamed up again as time expired in the third quarter, and Boudreau added a final touchdown pass, to Marcus Thomas, as the game ended.