W. Michigan rebounds with 28-0 blanking of Illinois State

AP National Sports

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — La’Darius Jefferson rushed for 106 yards with two touchdowns, Sean Tyler added 78 rushing yards and another score as Western Michigan blanked Illinois State 28-0 in its home opener. The Broncos rebounded from an opening weekend thrashing at Michigan, amassing 407 yards of total offense against Illinois State and holding the Redbirds to just 57. Kaleb Eleby was 15-for-21 passing for 174 yards and a TD. Eleby entered the game with the top passer rating (195.1) among returning FBS quarterbacks. Bryce Jefferson passed for 29 yards with an interception and 10 Redbirds gained 28 on the ground.