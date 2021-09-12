Alex Palou recovers in Portland for 3rd win and IndyCar lead

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alex Palou recovered from first-lap trouble at Portland International Raceway to win for the third time this season and reclaim the IndyCar points lead. The victory put the Spaniard back on top of the standings for the ninth time this season. The second-year IndyCar driver had lost a 42-point lead in back-to-back races and came to Portland down 10 points to Pato O’Ward. Now he is back on top of the standings, up 25 points over O’Ward headed into into next week’s road course race at Laguna Seca in California. The season concludes Sept. 26 at Long Beach.