Angers unbeaten thanks to Mangani’s late penalty, Nice wins

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Angers needed a late penalty from midfielder Thomas Mangani to scrape a 1-1 draw at struggling Brest and maintain its unbeaten start to the French league season. Mangani has been reliable from the spot in recent seasons and made no mistake in the 79th minute for his 13th penalty in 20 goals for the club. Romain Faivre’s penalty put Brest ahead in the 61st. Angers has made a surprisingly strong start under inexperienced new coach Gerald Baticle. Angers has 11 points from five games and is four points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere Nice won 2-0 at Nantes to move into fourth spot.