Collier, Lynx beat Fever 90-80, pull into third-place tie

AP National Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a career-high tying four steals to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-80. The Lynx, who play at Indiana on Friday before their regular-season finale at Washington on Sunday, moved into a third-place tie with the defending champion Seattle Storm — one game ahead of Phoenix. The top four teams earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (6-23) with 25 points and McCowan scored 17. Tiffany Mitchell, Victoria Vivians and Lindsay Allen added 10 points apiece.