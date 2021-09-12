Jets QB Wilson shows toughness, ‘moxie’ in loss to Panthers

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zach Wilson got a first-hand look at just how difficult it can be to play quarterback for the New York Jets. But despite getting sacked six times and taking a crushing hit from 345-pound defensive tackle Derrick Brown in a 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in his NFL debut Sunday, the rookie quarterback left Jets fans with hope that the future could be promising if he gets better protection and a few more weapons around him. But overall Wilson looked in command, finishing 20 of 37 passing for 258 yards with two touchdown passes to Corey Davis and one interception.