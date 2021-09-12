Lindor’s 3rd homer lifts Mets whistling past Yanks 8-7

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor broke an eighth-inning tie with his third homer, sending a drive whistling into the right-field seats after a pitch tipping spat with Giancarlo Stanton, and the Mets beat the Yankees 8-7 in a heated Subway Series finale that nearly turned into a brawl. Lindor hit a three-run homer batting left-handed in the second off on a hanging breaking ball from rookie Clarke Schmidt, had a solo homer in the sixth hitting right-handed on a Wandy Peralta changeup and broke a 7-7 tie from the left side against Chad Green. It was the first career three-homer game for Lindor.