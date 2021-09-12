Substitute driver Tommy Johnson Jr. wins NHRA playoff opener

AP National Sports

MOHNTON, Pa. (AP) — Tommy Johnson Jr. won the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals on Sunday as a substitute driver for Matt Hagan, beating John Force in the Funny Car final in the playoff opener. With Hagan recovering from COVID-19, Don Schumacher Racing turned their Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat over to the 53-year-old Johnson last week in Indianapolis. On Sunday at Maple Grove Raceway, he beat the 72-year-old Force with a 3.926-second pass at 330.23 mph for his 22nd career Funny Car victory. Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Torrence edged Justin Ashley with a 3.720 at 326.08. Anderson tied Warren Johnson’s Pro Stock wins record at 97, edging Erica Enders.