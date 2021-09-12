US edges Canada in Rugby WCup qualifier after 2nd-leg win

AP National Sports

GLENDALE, Colorado (AP) — The United States has edged Canada in a two-leg Rugby World Cup qualifier by nine points after winning the second test 38-16 in Colorado with a hat trick of tries by flanker Hanco Germishuys. Canada surprised by winning the first leg 34-21 last weekend in St. John’s. But this time, the U.S. dominated the set-pieces, led 25-9 at halftime, and finished with six tries to a penalty try awarded to Canada in the dying seconds. It won the series on aggregate, 59-50. The Eagles will face Uruguay on Oct. 2 and 9 for a place at the 2023 World Cup in Pool A. Canada, which has never missed a Rugby World Cup, will play Chile in a longer route to try and qualify.