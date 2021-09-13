Blue Jackets drop assistant coach who won’t get vaccinated

AP National Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets say the team has replaced an assistant coach who declined to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Sylvain Lefebvre was replaced on coach Brad Larsen’s staff by Steve McCarthy. A team statement says, “Lefebvre has decided not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and thus will not be able to perform the duties required of him given current NHL protocols.” NHL coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says the team respects Lefebvre’s decision and wishes him well. His replacement, McCarthy, has been an assistant with the AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, for the past five seasons.