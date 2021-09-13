Browns tackle Wills day to day with ankle; OBJ not ready

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. may have avoided a serious ankle injury in Sunday’s loss at Kansas City. Wills was carted off the field after he got hurt while blocking on wide receiver Jarvis Landry’s 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft did not return and was replaced by versatile veteran backup Chris Hubbard. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide a specific timeline on Wills’ return, but said he’s day to day. Also, Stefanski said the team will continue to take a daily approach with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He was inactive for the opener after coming off season-ending knee surgery.