Gant leaves after 12 pitches vs Yankees, appears to be hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitcher John Gant lasted just 12 pitches against the New York Yankees, leaving the game with what appeared to be an injury. A 29-year-old right-hander, Gant retired DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner on groundouts starting the bottom of the first and walked Aaron Judge on four pitches. Manager Rocco Baldelli and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar went to the mound, spoke briefly and Gant was removed. Gant is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances.