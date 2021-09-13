Skip to Content
Kelly has solutions for No. 12 Irish against visiting Purdue

By JOHN FINERAN
Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 12 Notre Dame is trying to firm things up before a visit from Purdue this weekend. Both teams are 2-0, but the Fighting Irish have looked shaky at times. Notre Dame escaped Florida State with a 41-38 overtime victory to open the season. It had to rally for a 32-29 win at home over Toledo. Coach Brian Kelly says his staff is working on limiting big plays. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says his team will have its hands full. 

Associated Press

