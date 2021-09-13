LEADING OFF: Cole a go, Greinke returns, Brewers make pitch

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to start on six days’ rest Tuesday night at Baltimore after being pushed back because of left hamstring tightness. Cole will have a new shortstop behind him, too, after New York moved error-prone Gleyber Torres to second base. Tyler Wade played shortstop during Monday’s comeback win over Minnesota, and manager Aaron Boone said Gio Urshela will move from third and likely become the regular shortstop starting Tuesday. Meanwhile, Zack Greinke makes his first start for Houston since testing positive for COVID-19 last month.