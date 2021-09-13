NC State loses all-ACC LB Wilson, Fagan for year to injuries

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

North Carolina State’s defense has taken a major hit by losing all-Atlantic Coast Conference linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan to season-ending injuries. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren announced their status Monday. That was two days after both exited the game during a loss at Mississippi State. He didn’t specify the exact nature of the injuries. Doeren says both players will recover fully but will require surgery. Wilson led the ACC with 108 tackles last year despite missing a game. He missed spring workouts after having surgery on both shoulders. Fagan is a Florida State graduate transfer. N.C. State next faces Furman.