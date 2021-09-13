Skip to Content
Purdue loses top running back for 4-8 weeks with broken leg

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

Purdue running back Zander Horvath is expected to miss four to eight weeks with a broken fibula. The senior was injured during Saturday’s 49-0 rout over UConn and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. Horvath ran for a team-high 442 yards on 89 carries last season and earned third-team all-Big Ten honors. He also led Purdue in rushing this season with 92 yards and had become a key receiver out of the backfield, too. Coach Jeff Brohm says he expects King Doerue and Dylan Downing are expected to help replace Horvath.

Associated Press

