10-man Sevilla salvages 1-1 draw with Salzburg in CL opener

AP National Sports

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Salzburg will rue two missed penalties in its 1-1 draw at 10-man Sevilla to start its Champions League campaign. Salzburg could only take one goal from three penalties all earned by inspired striker Karim Adeyemi before 40 minutes were up. Luka Sucic converted a spot kick to give the Austrian team the lead in the 21st minute. But Sucic and Adeyemi, both age 19, missed two other spot kicks in the first half. Ivan Rakitic equalized for Sevilla against the flow of play from a penalty in the 42nd. Sevilla lost striker Yassine En-Nesryi to a second booking in the 50th.