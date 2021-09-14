Forgotten First: A look at four (and more) NFL trailblazers

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

In this era of racial reckoning, it’s not only appropriate but significant that the stories of NFL trailblazers be told. Keyshawn Johnson, the 1996 top overall draft pick by the New York Jets and now a host of ESPN’s morning program “Keyshawn, JWill and Max”, has done so. Collaborating with Bob Glauber, the Newsday columnist and 2021 recipient of the Bill Nunn Jr. Award by the Pro Football Writers of America for outstanding longtime reporting, Johnson has authored “Forgotten First.” The book is an enlightening and often anger-inducing documentation of an ugly period in pro football history.