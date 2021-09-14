Skip to Content
Jets kicker Ammendola has stunning debut as punter in pinch

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Ammendola had an impressive NFL debut for the New York Jets as a punter. The only thing is he’s a placekicker. And he had never punted in a game before Sunday. Still, the former Oklahoma State standout averaged 48.5 yards per punt and earned the respect of his coaches and teammates for his double-duty accomplishment. Punter Braden Mann sprained his left knee during his first punt in the first quarter of New York’s 19-14 loss at Carolina on Sunday. With the punter done for the day, the Jets had to turn to Ammendola to handle the punting duties.

