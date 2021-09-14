LEADING OFF: Clemente Day in majors; Urías tries for 18

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates players and coaches will wear No. 21 to mark Roberto Clemente Day, celebrated by Major League Baseball on the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Players from Puerto Rico, annual Clemente Award winners and this year’s Clemente Award nominees also have the option to wear the number of the Hall of Famer, who died in a plane crash on a humanitarian mission on Dec. 31, 1972. Additional players may be allowed to wear 21 based on team ability to have them in time. Also, Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías tries to become the major leagues’ first 18-game winner when Los Angeles hosts Arizona.