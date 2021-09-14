McKenzie, Indians take 1st game of doubleheader vs. Twins

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Triston McKenzie turned in another stellar start for Cleveland. He cruised through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to lead the Indians past Minnesota 3-1. Twins starter Joe Ryan took a comebacker off the wrist in the sixth inning to remove half of the pitching duel. McKenzie had seven strikeouts with just three hits, one run and one walk allowed. This was his fifth straight outing of six innings or more and one run or less. Ryan gave up three hits, one run and one walk with seven strikeouts in five innings.