Pacers lose backup PG Edmond Sumner to torn Achilles tendon

AP National Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers point guard Edmond Sumner will be out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon. Team officials say he suffered the injury during an offseason workout and that he underwent surgery Monday. Sumner was expected to play a bigger role this season following the trade of Aaron Holiday to Washington. Sumner averaged 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals per game last season, all career highs.