Syracuse season hits early skid after loss to Rutgers

AP National Sports

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

Syracuse stumbled in a home loss to Rutgers after opening the season with a convincing road win over Ohio of the Mid-American Conference. The 17-7 setback against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday was an uninspired start to three-game homestand that had figured to give the Orange a chance to show last year’s 10-loss season was an aberration. Coach Dino Babers says he’s still undecided on a starting quarterback. Babers wants either veteran Tommy DeVito or newcomer Garrett Shrader to win the job outright in a game and not force him to make a decision.