Villarreal held by Atalanta in return to Champions League

AP National Sports

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal has been frustrated by Atalanta in its return to the Champions League after a 10-year absence. It was held to a 2-2 draw at the start of the group stage on Tuesday. The Europa League champions rallied to take the lead in the second half but conceded late at home. Robin Gosens equalized in the 83rd minute after Remo Freuler had put the visitors ahead six minutes into the match at the La Ceramica Stadium in southeastern Spain. Villarreal got on the board with Manu Trigueros before halftime and Arnaut “Danjuma” Groeneveld in the second half.