AP Top 25 Podcast: USC’s makes change; FSU hits new low

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Southern California finally made the coaching change that seemed to be on the verge of happening for three years. Clay Helton is out and USC will begin searching for a replacement with 12 weeks left in the college football season. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bruce Feldman of Fox joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about what’s next for the Trojans in a coaching search that could go myriad ways. Bud Elliott of 247 Sports also joins the show to discuss the state of Florida State after the Seminoles found a new rock bottom. Plus, Elliott and Russo preview Week 3 with their five most interesting games.