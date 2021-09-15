Blues re-sign Tyler Bozak to $750,000, 1-year contract

AP National Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Bozak is staying with the St. Louis Blues. The 35-year-old forward signed a one-year contract worth $750,000. Bozak was with the Blues in 2019 when they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history and put up 13 points during that title run. Injuries limited him to 31 games last season. Bozak has 449 points in 764 regular-season NHL games with St. Louis and Toronto. Signing Bozak should round out the Blues’ roster for the start of training camp unless winger Vladimir Tarasenko is traded before then. Camp opens next week, and the regular season starts in mid-October.