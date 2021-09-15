Elliott says ‘wrong’ that Leeds fails with red-card appeal

AP National Sports

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leeds defender Pascal Struijk will have to serve a three-match ban following his red card for a challenge on Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott that left the teenager with a broken ankle. Elliott thinks that’s unfair. Leeds says the club has failed with its appeal against Struijk’s sending-off which happened in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win in the Premier League at Elland Road. Elliott required a lengthy period of treatment before being carried off on a stretcher and he underwent surgery on Tuesday. Elliott reacted to the news about Leeds’ failed appeal by saying on Instagram “I think it’s wrong!”