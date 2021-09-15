Sheriff Tiraspol beats Shakhtar on Champions League debut

AP National Sports

TIRASPOL, Moldova (AP) — Sheriff Tiraspol has had a Champions League group stage debut to remember as the team from a breakaway region of Moldova beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0. Two goals on quick counterattacks off crosses from full-back Cristiano propelled Sheriff to victory. Real Madrid visits Inter Milan in the other Group D game later. Sheriff is the first club from the Moldovan league to qualify but it’s based in the breakaway region of Transnistria, a self-proclaimed independent nation which isn’t recognized by any United Nations member state.